SEE WHERE: Retired NFL Player and wife opening second Slim Chickens in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Slim Chickens has opened its second restaurant in the capital city. We took you inside their first location off North Monroe Street in late 2022.

The new location replaces La Fiesta Mexican restaurant along Apalachee Parkway in Southeast Tallahassee. It’s right across the street from where a new Starbucks is planned.

“As long as people keep coming, we’re going to continue to build. We’re excited to bring economic opportunity here in Tallahassee,” shared Kimberly Crowell. She and her husband, former NFL player Angelo Crowell, started Kalo Companies here in Tallahassee.

“With this location we hired 88 people. We’re excited to create new jobs and more opportunities,” Kimberly added.

Together, the Crowells have grown from one Jersey Mike’s restaurant on Tennessee Street to more than 50 locations in just a few short years. Kalo employs over 700 people and operates restaurants throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The Slim Chickens franchise was hatched in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2003. The Crowells have partnered with Children’s Home Society as a way to give back to the community. That society offers early childhood programs and counseling for kids. In the past, they have also partnered with Boys Town and our local Special Olympics team.