Mixed emotions about the new Starbucks location by the Apalachee Target

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Traffic is an issue many commuters experience every day here on Apalachee Parkway.

Real Estate documents show a Starbucks could be coming here to the site of the old Chick Fil A next to Target.

Not everyone is on board with the idea.

Bob O'Lary takes Apalachee Parkway every day to his photography studio

He said the traffic can be horrible.

"State offices surround that place and at rush hour it is just a traffic nightmare," O'Lary said.

He said the restaurant that used to be here would lead to traffic trouble during that commute.

"It was a terrible, terrible problem when chick fil a was there because Chick Fil A traffic would back up on to Apalachee Parkway," O'Lary said.

With a Starbucks set to take that restaurant's place here, he's got new concerns.

"Chick Fil A had an efficient means of moving cars. There were just too many cars, that was the problem," O'Lary said. "Starbucks does not have an efficient way to move cars."

Developers submitted paperwork in May with the description "Starbucks Conversion."

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt spoke with the district manager at the site Thursday who confirmed this will be a new location.

I did a quick Google Search and found there are already 15 Starbucks locations across the Capital City.

Despite that number, not everyone is upset about the project.

Yvonne and Tiffany Branom own Couture Styles Studio. It's just down the street from the project.

They said the new development will bring more people to the area and boost business.

"People that don't normally use Apalachee Parkway will say 'Oh look, there is a salon,'" Branom said. "The more business, the better."

Blake Kerivel with Fly By Philly's is also across the street.

"We were kind excited because we do want to open up for brunch soon and that will help us drive more exposure to us for our brunch," Kerivel said.

However, he said more could be done to improve the drive thru situation to easy traffic here.

"If this first entrance was blocked off from entering there and had to enter through the Target entrance, that would be a nice long line that would divert the traffic," Kerivel said.

O'Lary said he thinks this issue goes beyond Starbucks.

"What I wish I could see is the realtors selling these places, knowing they are going to be a problem, should be the one spear heading zoning changes,"

O'Lary said.

It is not clear when this new Starbucks location will open.