Scattered Storms To End The Week Make Way For A Relatively Drier Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms are staying away for much of the region this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy skies are spanning the entire region with some periods of sun throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight, some passing clouds early will make way for clearer periods late, with lows dipping into the low 70s. It will be a humid evening across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with some patchy areas of fog developing near sunrise.

Tomorrow will start on the mostly sunny side before scattered storms work their way into the forecast in the early afternoon around 1 or 2pm. This will help keep highs for much of the region in the upper 80s, with areas getting storms cooling off earlier in the afternoon. Storms should stay below severe limits, but locally heavy rainfall is possible where the strongest storms fire up. Scattered storms stick around for the day on Friday before some drier air works its way into the forecast for the day on Saturday. A few isolated storms are possible this weekend, but highs will cool to the mid 80s for much of the region. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the first half of next week, with the chance for isolated storms persisting.