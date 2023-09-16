Scattered Storms This Weekend Make Way For Cooler Mornings And A Drier Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some scattered storms are popping up across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia this evening, especially in western portions of the viewing area. Some storms can bring locally heavy rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder, but they are not expected to reach severe limits. Storms are moving in a west to east fashion, and will linger through the midnight hours tonight. Cloud cover has helped keep temperatures in the mid 80s across much of the region this afternoon, and feel-like temperatures are not that much higher. Overnight tonight, some isolated to scattered storms early will make way for passing clouds late, with temperatures dipping into the low 70s by sunrise tomorrow.

The chance for an isolated storm will begin in the mid-morning hours tomorrow as a cold front approaches later in the day and brings a line of scattered storms to the region in the early afternoon. Much of the day will be on the cloudy side, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Overnight tomorrow night, the cold front will sweep through the region and bring significantly drier air, dropping dew point temperatures from a the muggy 70s to crisp 50s. This will bring a stretch of cool mornings throughout the week, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances also diminish to negligible levels for much of the week, bringing out the sunshine for Monday with partly cloudy conditions lasting throughout the workweek.