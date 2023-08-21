Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 forms in the Gulf of Mexico; see where it's going next

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has formed in the Gulf and is heading toward Texas.
The storm is currently 480 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas and is moving westward at 16 mph.
Maximum sustained winds right now are 30mph, and it is expected to strengthen into a weak tropical storm before landfall Tuesday morning in southern Texas.
Tropical storm warnings are up for the coast of South Texas and stretches as far north as Port O'Connor. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Port O'Connor to Sargent, TX.
This is the only storm expected to have any impacts near the Big Bend this week. The impact would be strong rip currents off the coastline of the panhandle. Please take these rip currents seriously, and make sure you know the conditions before heading to the beach!