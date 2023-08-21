Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 forms in the Gulf of Mexico; see where it's going next

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has formed in the Gulf and is heading toward Texas.

The storm is currently 480 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas and is moving westward at 16 mph.

Maximum sustained winds right now are 30mph, and it is expected to strengthen into a weak tropical storm before landfall Tuesday morning in southern Texas.

Tropical storm warnings are up for the coast of South Texas and stretches as far north as Port O'Connor. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Port O'Connor to Sargent, TX.