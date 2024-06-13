New funds to provide Leon County Emergency Medical Services with new equipment and boost patient care

New funds from a Florida Department of Health grant will boost patient care through Leon County Emergency Medical Services

Medical leaders say the money will be used to buy additional equipment to increase their inventory

Watch the video to find out more about why this equipment is needed and how it will help the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New funds to go towards improving Emergency Medical Services in Leon County. Finding this grant will purchase new equipment to help day-to-day patient care for neighbors in my community and beyond.

Expanding patient care for our communities with key devices that will help out our paramedics.

"The lucus never gets tired, the lucus never gets tired," said Michael Lassiter, Lieutenant Field Supervisor for Leon County Emergency Medical Services.

New money of almost $25 000 dollars from a Florida Department of Health grant will enable Leon County Emergency Medical Services to buy additional equipment, like the lucus.

"Which is mechanical CPR device that helps us when we're dealing with someone in cardiac arrest," said Darryl Hall, Deputy Chief of Operations with Leon County EMS, explaining what the money will buy. "Two McGRATH Video Laryngoscope when we have to place an advance airway in someone's trachea... and then we'll get a stair chair."

The motion to approve grant was passed by the Leon County Commission at that this week's meeting.

"It just enhances what we're doing so it helps us put some extra equipment out there," said Hall.

Darryl Hall, with the EMS, said that new equipment is important to meet their increasing call volume.

"Anything that we can get to assist us in getting that equipment is a plus," said Hall.

Hall said they're also planning to roll out Heads Up CPR devices.

"When we're dealing with someone in cardiac arrest, that increase the chance of leaving the hospital neurologically intact," said Hall.

Equipment that is ensuring EMS can continue to meet the needs of the community.

"We're still out here providing the best care anywhere around," said Lassiter.

According to the Leon County meeting agenda, all the necessary documents to obtain the grant will now be submitted to the Department of Health before the end of June 30, 2024.