Leon County Elections Office warns voters of disinformation ahead of early voting

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about disinformation as early voting approaches.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County elections office warns voters of false social media post claiming poll workers mark ballots

The elections office posted an alert about a false social media post circulating online. The post was a fake story claiming poll workers were marking ballots, which would lead to the ballot being invalid.

The official Leon County Supervisor of Elections page says this is 100% false, and that voters are the only ones marking their ballots. Extra marks do not invalidate a ballot.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley stressed just that.

"Your ballot's not going to be thrown out just because there's a stray mark on your ballot, so don't be afraid of that," Earley said.

Early voting begins Monday, October 19, and runs through Sunday, November 1. There will be 10 locations across Leon County to vote early, including the Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library, the FAMU Efferson Student Union, and the FSU Student Union.

The benefits of voting early include shorter wait times and more than 300 hours of weekend voting availability.

Voters can also drop off a Leon County vote-by-mail ballot at any of the 10 early voting locations during voting hours. The elections office must receive vote-by-mail ballots by 7 p.m. on November 3 to be counted.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections is the trusted source for information regarding the upcoming election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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