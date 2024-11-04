Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Tallahassee

Actions

Early Monday morning fire destroys gas station on North Monroe

Tallahassee Fire Department were dispatched at 4:13am
Posted
  • Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on North Monroe early Monday morning.
  • They said they found a heavy fire upon arrival.
  • Watch the video to find out more about the cause of the fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Marathon Gas Station on North Monroe was destroyed in an early Monday fire.

The Tallahassee fire department said they responded to a call at 4:13am to this gas station. On arrival, TFD said they found a heavy fire.

From the outside, you can see the damage is extensive. At one point there were five fire trucks on site to control the flames.

The owner said he has owned this place for 10 years and never experienced anything like this.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood