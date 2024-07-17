Volunteer Firefighter spotlights the need for more volunteers through lengthy walk-a-thon across Leon County

A Chaires-Capitola Volunteer Firefighter has begun a 2-week walk-a-thon across Leon County.

The goal is to raise awareness about the need for more Volunteer Firefighters.

All neighbors are welcomed to join him on the 175-mile route that will pass by all six Volunteer Fire Departments in the County.

Watch the video to hear why he hopes to inspire neighbors with this journey. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Volunteer Firefighter is using the power of a long, meaningful stride and his love for the community to raise awareness about the need for more Volunteer Firefighters.

Edgardo ‘Eric’ Grajales, Lieutenant at Chaires-Capitola Volunteer Fire Department - “This is showing the community that hey, we’re still around, we’re going to be around, please join us.”

I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

I’m following him on the first day of his 2-week journey across the County he’s calling “Dragging the Line.”

Volunteer Fire Lieutenant Eric Grajales making his way down a road with a fire hose slung across his body.

A sight many neighbors in Leon County might come across as he works to complete a walk-a-thon called “Dragging the Line.”

Grajales - “First responders in the area— we’re all hurting for staff. We’re all hurting for people to participate.”

Volunteers act as a supplemental resource, undergoing real training and the certification necessary to respond to different situations that other first responders might not get to on time.

He tells me the desperate need for more has inspired him to take on a 175-mile journey by foot.

It entails a route that passes by all six Volunteer Fire Departments across the County.

Sunday, I tracked Grajales on his first day.

Kenya Cardonne - "Alright so how are we doing on the walk?

Grajales - "We’re doing great! Five miles down so far. It’s been an hour and 45 minutes, feeling great!”

It’s an initiative that’s definitely sparking conversation.

Rob Lombardo, Neighbor - “I think that’s amazing I have to congratulate him for being innovative.”

Grajales - “I heard this lady say, 'there are still volunteers around?' And I said 'yes, there are!'”

Grajales says he hopes this journey changes that.

Towards the end of Day 1, Grajales met up with fellow volunteer firefighters.

John Reed, Volunteer with Miccosukee Volunteer Fire Rescue - “That level of dedication makes me have faith in our volunteer system that we have in Leon County.”

John Reed of the Miccosukee Department tells me the whole thing is inspiring.

Reed - “Eric what you’re doing is just fantastic, thank you.”

Hoping to teach the community a lesson, Grajales encourages neighbors to join him on his walk.

Grajales - “Maybe I can be a tool so that I can show them, hey, if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish it and help your community on top of that.”

Click here to find information on how to volunteer with any of the Volunteer Fire Departments across the County.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27