USPS Inspector General to look into mail issues in Northeast Leon County

A year's worth of complaints pushed U.S Congressman Neal Dunn to ask the USPS Inspector General to open an investigation into mail issues in Northeast Leon County.

Commissioner Brian Welch says the area used to experience late or missing mail, but is now seeing check thefts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a year of complaints, local and state elected officials said they have asked the USPS Inspector General to look into the ongoing issues with mail in the Northeast.

Neighbor’s experiences with the mail service will be looked at by the federal agency.

Commissioner Brian Welch said complaints have been sent into him since January of 2023.

Neighbors told ABC 27 that mail often arrives late or sometimes never comes at all.

Welch said reports of those issues are not as widespread as a year ago. However, he said his office has received about five reports of stolen mailed checks.

Welch said he has been in close contact with US House Rep Neal Dunn.

“Unfortunately, the postal service has not responded to Congressman Dunn on three occasions that we can tell when he’s inquired about what’s going on," Welch said.

He said the investigation may be a way to get the issues worked out.

"He said that’s his next step and he’s going to be in touch with the Postmaster General,” Welch said.

ABC 27 reached out to USPS to get comment.

A spokesperson told our team they have no comment at this time.