Twelve couples tie the knot at Goodwood Museum & Gardens Valentine's Day weddings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Love was in the air Wednesday afternoon in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. Goodwood Museum & Gardens hosted their second annual Valentine's Day group wedding.

This year, 12 couples joined the tradition.

The event was free to public, and couples only needed to cover the cost of their marriage license. Newlyweds like the Collins expressed their gratitude after being engaged for over a year.

"The city provided a great opportunity for us to be together as one. We are really grateful for today and everyone's participation."

The Leon County Clerk of the Court's office partnered with the Goodwood Museum for Wednesday's event.