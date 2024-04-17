Flood water still rising Wednesday for some East Leon County neighbors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For some, water has gone away, but for others, the floods keep rising almost a week after historic rainfall.

Off of U-S 90 and Still Creek Road, the driveway is still flooded.

The owner tells me parts of this property are about eight feet under water right now.

Feet of water is what Keith Pogge sees at his property and his dad's property off Mahan Drive. "It's never been this bad. The water has never come up this high."

It's been in his family for 30 years.

It's the place he spent part of his life growing up and where he married his wife in 2016. "I grew up coming out here and fishing. We have a little pond back there, which now is a big pond."

This was as far as we could go on the 22 acre property.

He told me a building has been impacted by an electrical fire from the flood.

Much of it, feet under water.

"Now, to even get into some of the buildings on our property, it's chest high. I don't even know if the waders will keep all the water out."

He said the water isn't going away. "Over the past two days, since then, the water actually keeps rising higher and higher."

With much of our neighborhood impacted, I turned to the Tallahassee National Weather Service to ask why we are still seeing this flooding.

"When we see a sunny day going into the weekend, water levels were still rising coming out of lake Lafayette the outfall that goes into the Saint Marks River. So, Claire's, Capitola, Claire's Cross Road, those areas actually continue to get worse."

NWS Senior Hydrologist Kelly Godsey said the storm was between a 100 and 200 year event, meaning there is only a one to two percent chance of something like this happening each year.

But he said it's not unprecedented. "I think a lot of folks in the eastern end of Leon County would remember tropical storm Faye. That storm had a little bit more rainfall than this one, but a lot of the flooding is similar."

Pogge compared it to Faye as well, but says the flooding was no where near as bad as what was left last week. "It's a total loss. The next step I guess is to do some clean up."

If you are experiencing flooding like this, it's important to not drive through them, but also to be careful for wildlife that may be in the water as you begin your clean up.

