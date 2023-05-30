Humidity makes a return Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures warm to the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week.

A shift in wind direction will change our 'drier' forecast over the next several days.

After waking up to the mid to low 60s with less humidity in the air this week, things change as wind shifts out of the south.

This will bring warm and humid air back to the forecast Wednesday.

A warm and humid start is expected Wednesday with temperatures starting in the upper 60s.

Not only will it feel more sticky thanks to the increased humidity levels, we also see a higher percentage of our area receiving showers and storms Wednesday through the weekend.

These are not washout storms, but we will see activity ramp up through afternoon hours.