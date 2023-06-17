Woman dies in single-vehicle incident in Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — A vehicle incident led to the death of a woman Saturday in Hamilton County in the area of County Road North of 64th Trail.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report that on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. while traveling north on County Road 143, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) veered to the right onto the east grass shoulder.

The driver reacted by pulling the steering wheel too hard to the left and traveled across the northbound and southbound lanes before traveling into the west ditch.

The report said the operator of the SUV then pulled the steering to the right and struck a tree and overturned.

The FHP report said the 61-year-old woman of Jasper was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.