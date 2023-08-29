What will Idalia bring to Florida and when will it happen? Casanova Nurse updates Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather will be "tolerable" near Tallahassee on Tuesday as Idalia moves closer to the Florida coast.

"We will have a couple of rain bands coming in later in the afternoon," WTXL chief meteorologist Casanova Nurse said on the 6 p.m. news Monday evening. "I'd say the main risk with that would be a spin-up tornado, maybe a quick burst of heavier rain, and some low end wind gusts."

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when Idalia is expected to make landfall.

"For Wednesday, I'd put the gust scale in the high range. I'd put the flooding risk in the higher range as well. I'd keep tornado in the low range," he said. "Many areas can certainly encounter times of steady tropical storm force winds (between 39 and 73 miles per hour), especially closer to where the eye of the storm is and to the east of that."

Nurse said the location of the anticipated landfall has changed and should become more defined early on Tuesday.

"Any little difference, 10, 15, 20 miles, can make a big difference depending on where your neighborhood is, especially if you are from Highway 319 to the east," he said.