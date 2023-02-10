Watch Now
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant

Incident occurred Jan. 26, 2022
Hyde, Christen
Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 11:58:12-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.

According to a document filed Monday with the Leon County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller's Office, Khalil Ogilvie is scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday, Aug. 21 in the death of Makayla Bryant.

Ogilvie is charged with first degree murder.

Court documents note a shooting occurred during an illegal drug sale involving Ogilvie, Bryant’s partner and Bryant the on the 1200 block Stuckey Avenue Jan. 26, 2022.

