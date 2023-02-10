Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.

According to a document filed Monday with the Leon County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller's Office, Khalil Ogilvie is scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday, Aug. 21 in the death of Makayla Bryant.

New case management court meeting set for man accused of killing FAMU student MaKayla Bryant

Ogilvie is charged with first degree murder.

Court documents note a shooting occurred during an illegal drug sale involving Ogilvie, Bryant’s partner and Bryant the on the 1200 block Stuckey Avenue Jan. 26, 2022.