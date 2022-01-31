Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest made in shooting death of Florida A&M University graduate student

Individual was detained Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Precious Charlton
charlton_precious_booking_photo.png
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 10:52:51-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Department announced Monday an arrest in the shooting death of a Florida A&M University graduate student.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Precious Charlton Saturday and charged Charlton with third degree murder and possession of narcotics with intent to sell in connection to the death of the victim.

MaKayla Bryant, age 22, died Wednesday, Jan. 26 after a shooting incident at 1242 Stuckey Ave.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department Incident Synopsis report, Charlton was driving the vehicle the victim was in at the time of the shooting and transported the victim to the hospital.

The report notes that Charlton was not the shooter in the incident that led to the death of the victim.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming