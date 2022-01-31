Arrest made in shooting death of Florida A&M University graduate student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Department announced Monday an arrest in the shooting death of a Florida A&M University graduate student.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Precious Charlton Saturday and charged Charlton with third degree murder and possession of narcotics with intent to sell in connection to the death of the victim.

MaKayla Bryant, age 22, died Wednesday, Jan. 26 after a shooting incident at 1242 Stuckey Ave.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department Incident Synopsis report, Charlton was driving the vehicle the victim was in at the time of the shooting and transported the victim to the hospital.

The report notes that Charlton was not the shooter in the incident that led to the death of the victim.