Vigil held for FAMU Alumna Makayla Bryant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A & M Community came together to remember the life of graduate student Makayla Bryant Saturday.

The candlelight vigil brought out friends and family of the 22 year old. FAMU says Bryant was the victim of a shooting at Providence Pointe Apartments last Wednesday.

She graduated in fall of 2020 before returning to FAMU for her graduate degree. She was also the captain of the cheerleading squad.

Her sorority sister Kayla Braggs said Bryant was loved by many.

KAYLA BRAGGS- REAL BETA ALPHA CHAPTER OF DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY INC.

"To know MK even for a day, an hour, a minute, was to have loved her for a lifetime," said Braggs. "She was just a beacon of joy, of light, of happiness, a ray of sunshine and a breath of fresh air. Anybody who met her was someone who liked her. She loved everyone. Everyone in this room was from all different walks of life and everyone loved her. If you didn't like her, something is wrong with you."

TPD hasn't made an arrest in her murder.