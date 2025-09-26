TRAFFIC ALERT: FHP says new accident involving 5 vehicles shuts down I-10 EB near Capitol Circle exit

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol is working the scene of a five-vehicle crash on I-10 EB near the Capitol Circle exit. FHP says the crash involves a semi-truck.

Around 7:10 a.m. this morning, a separate crash involving a camp trailer shut down I-10 EB near exit 199. FHP says that while the previous crash had cleared and lanes were reopening, this crash happened, causing roadblocks again. FHP says the middle inside and middle lanes are blocked.

FHP says there are injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

WTXL ABC 27 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

