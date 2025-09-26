UPDATE: Traffic cleared on I-10 EB following trailer crash near exit 199

UPDATE:

Traffic has cleared on I-10 EB following trailer crash near exit 199.

We're still waiting on details on what led to the crash.

Original:

I-10 EB remains backed up following a trailer crash earlier Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol traffic website, it happened around 7:10 a.m. near exit 199 in Tallahassee.

According to the website, roadblocks were in place, but that has since cleared.

No details on any possible injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

WTXL ABC 27 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.