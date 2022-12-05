TPD makes second arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball courts

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that it made a second arrest in connection to the fatal shooting incident that occurred at the outdoor basketball courts on Wahnish Way on Nov. 27.

According to TPD, 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.

The police department says a thorough investigation determined Thomas was driven by 21-year-old Da'Vhon Sharai Young to the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way on Nov. 27 to shoot a male over comments made on social media. Thomas fired multiple shots into a crowd on the basketball courts and fled the scene with Young in a vehicle, according to TPD.

As a result of the shooting incident, four victims sustained injuries and a fifth victim passed away from his injuries. The deceased victim is not believed to be the target of the shooting, TPD says.

Young was also charged with one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted homicide.