Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:48:37-05
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
The police department said 21-year-old man Da’Vhon Young was detained and is charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder.
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Wahniah Way Sunday afternoon.
