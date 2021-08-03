TPD identifies body of missing 13-year-old Darius Swain found

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday a positive identification had been completed and the body found behind the Walmart on Tennessee Street last week is that of 13-year-old Darius Swain.

TPD said there is still no evidence to suggest foul play and no further details will be released.

Swain's aunt, Dawn Burke, said his body was found behind the Walmart on Tennessee Street around midnight Sunday.

Swain was last seen off of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway Friday afternoon. His family says he left walking for the Family Dollar at 2:30 p.m. but never came back.

Search dogs tracked his scent to the nearby Dunkin' Donuts where a search party formed.

Saturday night, family friends and concerned community members searched for the teen who was visiting his father from Sanford; and on Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the missing 13-year-old.