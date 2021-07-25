Friends and family looking for missing 13-year-old Darius Swain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday night, family friends and concerned community members all coming out to search for missing 13-year-old Darius Swain.

He was last seen off of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway Friday afternoon.

His family says he left walking for the Family Dollar at 2:30 but never came back.

The 13 year old lives in Sanford, he's here in Tallahassee visiting his father.

Search dogs tracked his scent to the nearby Dunkin' Donuts where a search party formed.

At tonight's search party, Swain's grandmother told ABC 27 that it isn't like him to not come home.

Now his loved one's are pleading for answers.

"If y'all holding him somewhere against his will, please let him go," said Cassie James. "We love our child. Our hearts are hurt. He's a good child, this isn't like him to go off from home and just stay like this."

Swain's family says they'll pick up where they left tonight with another search party tomorrow.

An amber alert won't be issued until investigators have more reason to believe he was kidnapped.