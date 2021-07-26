Family of Darius Swain continues to search on day two of disappearance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A community, family and friends united to find 13-year-old Darius Swain junior. Darius' Grandmother Casa James drove from Atlanta, Ga. to help in the search.​

"My baby's been missing since Friday," said James. "Today is Sunday. I don't know if he hungry, we don't know if he hurt, we don't know none of that."

Swain who lives in Sanford disappeared while visiting his father in Tallahassee. His family says he left their home at 2:30 p.m. on Friday to walk to the Family Dollar a mile down the road. His family says he left his phone behind.

"My family, their hearts are heavy," said James.

The intersection of Blountstown Highway and West Tennessee Street is the last time anyone saw him.

Anastacia Kizer is one of the many volunteers also helping in the search to bring Darius home.

"Because we know the community a lot better than family that's not from here, it makes it a lot easier for us to identify certain areas where he could be at," said Kizer.

Help from the community his family hopes brings him back home soon.

If you would like to help in the search, or you have any information on Darius Swain's whereabouts, you can contact Dawn Burke at (850) 398-9600.