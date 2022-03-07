Taylor County deputy goes home

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — Troy Anderson, the Taylor County deputy that was shot during a traffic stop on Feb. 22, has been released from the hospital.

In a Facebook post made by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Hanna Sulivan and Sergeant Scott McKenzie stand alongside Anderson outside the hospital.

Over the weekend, the office shared an update from Anderson's wife stating that he's been able to go outside and that his pain was controlled.

The suspect that shot Anderson, Gregory Ryan Miedema, was later killed during a home invasion attempt in Dixie County.

