Taylor County Sheriff's Office gives update on deputy shot in traffic stop

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office provided an update about the deputy who was shot during a traffic stop on Feb. 22.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office shared the update from TCSO Deputy Troy Anderson's wife.

"Troy got to go outside and walk around tonight. His pain is controlled and he is doing great," the post said. "Hopefully, we will be out of here soon. Thank you all so much again for the love and support."

The suspect who shot Deputy Anderson was later shot after he tried to enter the home of a Dixie County resident.