Taylor County Sheriff's deputy shot; search underway for suspect

Incident occurred Tuesday
Posted at 12:05 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 01:05:01-05

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — An alert was issued in an officer involved incident in Taylor County late Tuesday night.

According to the A Florida Blue Alert, Gregory Ryan Miedema is wanted by law enforcement.

A law enforcement official confirmed to ABC 27 that a Taylor County Sheriff's deputy was shot.

The deputy sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene.

A Blue Alert is issued if a law enforcement officer is seriously injured, killed by a subject or becomes missing while in the line of duty under circumstances causing concern for the law enforcement officer's safety.

Miedema, a white 33-year-old male, was last seen in the area of U.S. 19 South Deer Run Road in Perry.

He is listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be traveling in a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with a Florida License plate tag Y78TKU. The vehicle has a dark colored convertible top.

Law enforcement officials note to not approach Miedema.

