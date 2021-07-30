Tallahassee woman uses app to track, chase down her stolen car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A high-speed chase ended on Tharpe Street with Tallahassee Police searching high and low for a stolen vehicle. The search lasted for at least three hours and included a helicopter.



A Thursday night that turned into a horror story for LaQuesha Ward and her friends from.

"I was having a good time at my friend's house," said Ward. "Around 12:30, came outside and my car was gone."

Ward said she first thought the car had been towed, but she quickly found out that was not the case.

"As soon as my friend let me know that they don't tow at that location, that let me know that I needed to check on my car and see where it was and who had it," Ward said.

She immediately put on her thinking cap and pulled out her cell phone.

"Luckily, I have an app on my phone that lets me track my car," said Ward.

It worked, Ward and her group of friends, loaded up in two cars and set out to find the Kia.

What happened next took them all by surprise.

"Just some kids, they stole my car and took it on a joy ride. Right? I actually found them," said Ward. "Me and my friend found them using the UVO app. And once we found them, they ran from us, took us on a high-speed chase."

She did contact the police but felt like they weren't reacting fast enough, so as a group they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Ward said it's a decision she doesn't regret, but won't recommend to others.

"I wouldn't advise anyone to, first of all, to steal a car," Ward said. "Because you know, it's not right. And second of all, I wouldn't advise anyone to go on a high-speed chase, chasing your car either."

Ward and her friends are all work together at Warner Kia. She said she's only worked there for six months, but is grateful because she had to learn how to use the app that ultimately helped her track down her stolen car.

We reached out to TPD for comment. For now, they have not responded to our calls. No word if anyone has been arrested.

