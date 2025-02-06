Tallahassee Primary Care Associates announces changes to its practice, to begin at the end of February

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Primary Care Associates has announced upcoming organizational changes, including ending certain services.

TPCA says this includes the laboratory located at TPCA’s headquarters and the Diagnostic Services Center. TPCA’s onsite laboratory will be ending services at the end of the month on February, 28th.

They say patients will be directed to another laboratory for all future laboratory related needs.

TPCA also announced select physicians will be leaving.

They say during this transition, they want to assure patients these changes are administrative in nature and will not affect the quality of care you receive or impact your medical records.

For TPCA's full statement click here.

