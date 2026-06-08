Tallahassee Police increases patrols after 9 shootings linked to large unsanctioned gatherings

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Over the last month, Tallahassee has experienced 9 separate shootings resulting in 13 people injured and 3 homicides. Many of these incidents happened in or around locations where large crowds had gathered.

In a release from the Tallahassee Police Department, the most recent incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, June 7th, after a physical disturbance broke out as a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of 2020 South Adams Street. A short time after the fight, one of the involved individuals retrieved a firearm and began shooting, striking three people. All three victims were shot while attempting to leave the area.

Following the investigation, the suspect was arrested and now faces three counts of attempted murder.

While preliminary findings indicate each case is isolated, TPD says the common denominator is clear: large, unsanctioned gatherings can create environments where conflicts escalate quickly, and innocent people are placed at risk.

In response, TPD is dedicating significant resources toward addressing these incidents through increased patrols, proactive enforcement, and focused monitoring of areas where large crowds are known to gather.

"Every shooting is unacceptable, and every victim is one too many," Chief Lawrence Revell said. "Our officers, detectives and specialized units are working tirelessly to prevent violence, hold offenders accountable and keep our community safe. We have made arrests and will continue to pursue those responsible for these crimes. But public safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage residents to partner with us by reporting large gatherings and suspicious activity before violence occurs."

TPD is asking community members to immediately notify law enforcement when they observe large crowds gathering in public spaces, parking lots, or other locations where disturbances may develop. Early notification allows officers the opportunity to respond proactively, deter criminal activity, and prevent situations from escalating.

Anyone with information about recent shootings or violent crimes is encouraged to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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