TPD: 3 people shot, suspect in custody following overnight shooting Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Three people are now recovering after an overnight shooting in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the shooting happened right before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, after a fight broke out between a group in front of a business called Da Spot.

TPD said officers were in the area and responded to the intersection of South Adams Street and Rudy Hubbard Way and found the victims suffering from non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

TPD says shortly after the suspect was taken into custody, and that there is no threat to the public.

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