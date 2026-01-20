Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect arrested in Tallahassee after deadly shooting in Valdosta

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the victim's body on Skipper Bridge Road Friday.
Crime Scene
Courtesy: Florida A&M Sports Information
Crime Scene
Crime Scene
Posted

A suspect who deputies say shot and killed a man in Lowndes County is behind bars.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says they found the victim's body on Friday on Skipper Bridge Road. They identified the victim as Walter "Bo" Pettiford in a post on Facebook Tuesday.

The post says the sheriff's office identified a suspect in the case. That person was arrested in Tallahassee with the help of TPD, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The sheriff's office says the suspect's name is Flay Rollins. They say Rollins is currently being held in Leon County, but he faces several charges in Lowndes County, including homicide.

The office says the investigation is still active.

They're urging anyone with information about this situation to contact the sheriff's office at 229-671-2900.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood