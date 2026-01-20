Suspect arrested in Tallahassee after deadly shooting in Valdosta

A suspect who deputies say shot and killed a man in Lowndes County is behind bars.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says they found the victim's body on Friday on Skipper Bridge Road. They identified the victim as Walter "Bo" Pettiford in a post on Facebook Tuesday.

The post says the sheriff's office identified a suspect in the case. That person was arrested in Tallahassee with the help of TPD, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The sheriff's office says the suspect's name is Flay Rollins. They say Rollins is currently being held in Leon County, but he faces several charges in Lowndes County, including homicide.

The office says the investigation is still active.

They're urging anyone with information about this situation to contact the sheriff's office at 229-671-2900.

