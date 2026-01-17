LCSO investigating suspicious death Friday

Deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Leon County.

The sheriff's office says the death happened on the 100 block of Bethel by the Lake Drive on Friday.

Their post did not give any details about the victim or what may have led to the death.

They say they will release more information as the investigation continues.

The office is urging anyone with knowledge about what happened to call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

