Tallahassee Community College to create scholarship to honor fallen Tallahassee Police Department officer Chris Fariello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College wants to make sure that Tallahassee Police Department officer Christopher Fariello's name and service to Tallahassee won't be forgotten.

"We thought this was the right thing to do, set up a scholarship to honor his legacy, honor his memory," Heather Mitchell, director of the Tallahassee Community College Foundation said.

Mitchell says a new scholarship under officer Christopher Fariello's name will help those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement attend their academy by paying for tuition, books, and uniform costs.

TCC helps operate the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.

Mitchell says law enforcement officers from across the State of Florida have gone through the program to later have successful careers as sheriff's deputies and police officers.

"We don't forget, we don't forget that someone came through our program and they died in the line of doing what they love, and doing something to protect the rest of the community," Mitchell said.

Fariello was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday morning following a deadly crash.

The other driver, suspected of shooting three people moments leading up to the crash.

A graduate of Florida State University in 2012, Fariello graduated with a degree in Criminology and joined the department in 2018 and as a police trainee; later joining the department as a full time officer after graduating from the academy in 2019.

In a statement from TPD Friday afternoon, Tallahassee Police Department chief Lawrence Revell said, "Officer Fariello's death is a stark reminder of the sacrifice the brave men and women of this department make every day. They put on their uniform and walk into the unknown to protect and serve this community. We are thankful for Officer Fariello's service."

Mitchell adds that the sacrifices law enforcement officers are too great not to forget.

"It really brings home that this is not just a job, it's a calling," she said.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

TPD says in lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship.