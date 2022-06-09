Suspect accused of killing Tallahassee Police Department officer in vehicle crash makes court appearance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A suspect accused of killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer and shooting three people made an appearance in a Leon County courtroom Thursday.

Tyrone Cleveland made his first appearance in front of a Leon County judge via video conference technology; learning what charges he's facing.

"Mr. Cleveland, you've been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder," Leon County judge Stefanie M. Newlin said during Cleveland's appearance in court.

With a total of six charges, Cleveland is being held in the Leon County jail without bond.

This all comes after Cleveland allegedly shot three people in Tallahassee, and while trying to flee, crashed into Tallahassee Police Department Officer's vehicle in an early Wednesday morning.

"We make sure that our officers have access to licensed mental health providers,"

Kellie O'Dare with the Second Alarm Project said.

As the Tallahassee Police Department-- and other first responders who responded to the scene Wednesday work through their grieving process-- The Second Alarm Project here in Tallahassee has been helping them achieve that.

"They're equipped and they're trained to deal with those circumstances every single day they get into work, and that repeated trauma can start to take a toll on them, both physically, emotionally and psychologically," O'Dare said.

O'Dare says mental health providers working with first respnders and family members this week have worked through processing emotions of what happened, while how to move forward through loss.

O'Dare adds that grieving is a natural process-- and even first responders sometimes need help.

"It doesn't mean that they are any less untrained to do their job, it just means that they have a human brain," O'Dare said.

O'Dare added that mental health professionals will continue to offer support for family members and first responders after the funeral process as well.