Fallen TPD officer recognized for his service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department has released more details regarding the officer involved in Wednesday morning's deadly crash.

Officer Christopher Fariello has been identified as the officer involved in the crash.

Fariello was a Florida State University graduate and started as a TPD trainee on July 11, 2018. He was sworn in as a full-time officer on Jan. 11, 2019.

"Officer Fariello's death is a stark reminder of the sacrifice the brave men and women of this department make every day," TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said. "They put on their uniform and walk into the unknown to protect and serve this community. We are thankful for Officer Fariello's service. Please continue to keep his family and the entire department in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss together."

The department stated that, as a member of TPD's Patrol Unit, Fariello was heavily involved with the community and that he will be celebrated with full law enforcement honors. Final arrangements are still being decided.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

Checks can be made payable to:

TCC Foundation

c/o Officer Christopher Fariello Scholarship

444 Appleyard Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32304

