SWAC fines FAMU, suspends announcer for "invective language"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced they had publicly reprimanded and fined Florida A&M University Wednesday. It follows comments announcer Joe Bullard made during FAMU's home game against Alabama State last Saturday.

The school received a $10,000 fine, and Bullard was suspended for the next 2 games.

Bullard made the comments during halftime of FAMU's 42-14 loss on Saturday.

FAMU president Marva Johnson later issued an apology about the "inappropriate and offensive" remarks. She added she reached out to Alabama State President Dr. Quinton Ross and was working to "ensure accountability."

The conference acknowledged that apology in their announcement but said they would uphold their "zero tolerance" for Bullard's behavior.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.