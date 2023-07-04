Suspect of West Pensacola Street shooting charged with second degree murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A juvenile has been charged with murder related to the June 22 shooting incident at the McDonald’s parking lot on West Pensacola Street.

Leon County Clerk of Courts records note 16-year-old Kylen Welch was charged with second-degree murder Monday and had a first appearance court date Tuesday.

Welch is accused of shooting Trenton Tompkins June 22 in the parking lot of McDonald’s located 2026 West Pensacola Street.

A dispute that began at the Palmer Munroe Community Center basketball courts, led to the McDonald’s where court documents say said Tompkins shot and killed Jermaine Johnson.

The court document notes that Welch said Tompkins then turned the firearm towards Welch and in fear of his life, Welch shot and killed Tompkins.

According to the document, Welch left the scene and Welch said he disposed the firearm used in the incident in a nearby pond.

The firearm has not been located as of July 3.

The document also notes that a witness said Welch was asked by Johnson prior to the shooting if he was ready and had one in the head.

The detectives in the document interpret that exchange between Johnson and Welch of Johnson asking Welch if he was engaged and if his firearm was loaded and ready to fire a round in the firearm's chamber.

A witness also observed Welch near the driver side of the vehicle where Tompkins was and Welch appeared to attempt to take Tompkins' firearm.

At that point, the witness said Johnson attempted to get out of the vehicle Tompkins shot Johnson a second time.

The witness said before they could turn around, Welch began to shoot into the vehicle from the driver's side at Tompkins.

Welch was previously arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect the age of the suspect and the witness' account of the incident.