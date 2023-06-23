Arrest made in shooting incident at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a person has been arrested in relation to a shooting at the McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department said that a juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

The police department said Thursday its investigation identified a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was located by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, who conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver.

The TPD violent crimes unit's investigation determined a group of individuals were involved in a verbal dispute on the basketball courts adjacent to the Palmer Munroe Teen Center.

An off-duty officer working at the center saw the group and attempted to make contact, but the group dispersed in vehicles before he engaged them.

The police department said the group then went to the McDonald's where two men continued arguing int he parking lot.

During the interaction, one of the individuals, Trenton Tompkins, produced a firearm and shot the other man, who died at the scene.

The police department said Tompkins then turned towards another involved juvenile male and in fear for his life, the juvenile shot Tompkins who died of injuries sustained.

The juvenile fled the scene in a vehicle and was detained by law enforcement.

The Tallahassee Police Department said it consulted with the state attorney's office and the case is considered a Stand Your Ground case.