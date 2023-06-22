Tallahassee Police Department responds to fatal shooting incident on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 6:30 P.M.: The Tallahassee Police Department said Thursday evening that it is conducting a double homicide investigation at the McDonald's located at 2026 West Pensacola Street.

The shooting incident occurred just before 5 p.m.

The police department said when its officers arrived at the scene, two adult males were discovered dead in the parking lot.

The police department said anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or provide anonymous information by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

INITIAL REPORT

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an incident Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street.

The location is near the fast food restaurant McDonald's.

A status on the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website noted shots were fired and a suspect was seen with a weapon.

This is a developing story.