FIRST LOOK: See what's happening inside North Florida Innovation Labs as construction progresses

It will sustain over 600 full time, permanent, high-quality jobs
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 11, 2023
  • For the first time, ABC 27 is getting an inside look at North Florida Innovation Labs.
  • The project broke ground in June of 2022.
  • Watch the video above to see how the inside of the building is progressing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you've been driving around Paul Dirac Drive, you may have noticed this building behind me. It's a new lab center that's slated to open in 2024.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter at Innovation Park. I get a first inside look at the new North Florida Innovation Labs.

It’s a 10-year project that's close to finally coming together. Wednesday, I got a first look inside the multi-million dollar project.

The space will be exclusively for private companies and includes 31 labs and 20 offices. The idea is also meant to help communities on Tallahassee’s southwest side.

I asked the director of North Florida Innovation Labs, Bill Lickson, how he thinks the new labs and the building can help members of the community.

“My hope is that it drives housing and commercial opportunities in the south side and the west side where we desperately need it the most," Lickson said.

Lickson also said the high-end equipment that will be put in will add on to the economic development in the area.

While the construction is still underway, Lickson said the next steps are to make agreements for future companies.

