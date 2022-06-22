Innovation Lab groundbreaking ceremony held Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Tallahassee entrepreneurs, a new collaboration broke ground Tuesday.

The ceremony at Innovation Park is paving the way for over 600 new jobs for the community, serving entrepreneurs with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed.

Bill Lickson is the director of the North Florida Innovation Labs.

He says that entrepreneurs can get involved right now, at their Collins Building or by joining the waitlist for their 2024 laboratory opening.

"It is really unprecedented in our area, and a missing piece in our economic ecosystem. It will serve up to 100 entrepreneurs simultaneously and these folks will be working on high technology companies, the kind of companies that will scale really rapidly and pay high-wage jobs," Lickson said.

The board hopes that North Florida will continue to see high technology commercial and entrepreneurial impact.