Shark attack survivor undergoes surgery Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Addison Bethea is undergoing her third surgery Wednesday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after being attacked by a shark on June 30.

According to the hospital, she will require "amputation just above the right knee."

Bethea was scalloping near Grassy Island near Keaton Beach when she was attacked by what was described as a 9-foot shark.

She said while the shark was latched onto her leg, she tried to fight back, her brother even jumping in the water—helping beat the shark off her.

Once out of the water, Bethea's father Shane says her brother, who is a fire fighter/ First Responder boated them back to Keaton Beach where she was airlifted to Tallahassee.

TMH originally stated Bethea would have her leg amputated on Tuesday, but the surgery was then pushed to Wednesday morning.

