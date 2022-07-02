Teenage girl bitten by shark in Taylor County recovering in hospital

(WTXL) — A brave teenager, now recovering Friday at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care.

The hospital, in a Facebook post confirming Addison Bethea suffered damage to her right leg.

"Something latches onto my leg and I was like that's not right and then I look and it's a big old shark," Bethea said.

From her hospital bed, Bethea recounted getting attacked by a shark while scalloping with her brother Thursday afternoon near Keaton Beach in Taylor County.

Addison Bethea, 17, of Perry, Fla., is recovering at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following a shark attack on Thursday, June 30, off the coast of Keaton Beach. To read the full news release, visit https://t.co/DipImkUubn pic.twitter.com/sRjFqsaU8z — Tallahassee Memorial (@TMHFORLIFE) July 1, 2022

Bethea says while the shark was latched onto her leg, she tried to fight back, her brother even jumping in the water—helping beat the shark off her.

"So I then remember from watching Animal Planet that you're supposed to punch them in the nose or something like that, but I couldn't reach around to his nose the way he bit me," Bethea said.

Once out of the water, Bethea's father Shane says her brother, who is a fire fighter/ First Responder boated them back to Keaton Beach where she was airlifted to Tallahassee.

Shane said in a Facebook post about his daughter who is now stable:

"She woke up and was communicating to us through typing on her phone. She was in good spirits and cracking jokes about beating up the shark."

While Bethea's family is still dealing with the aftermath of the shark attack, those who study sharks and other sea life, like Jack Rudloe who runs the Gulf Specimen Laboratory in Panacea says shark attacks in the big bend don't happen that often.

"It's very rare that we have a shark attack here. It's much more on the east coast of Florida. Here it's a case of mistaken identity," Rudloe said.

Rudloe says thrashing and quick movements like what scalloping can entail can confuse sharks into thinking that people can be prey.

He adds that if you're planning on being out on the ocean this summer, have fun but, make sure you're aware of your surroundings, don't swim around fisherman or schools of fish as they can attract sharks and if you're scalloping, don't clean your scallops in the water.

Rudloe says that when he heard about the shark attack in Taylor County, he was hurt for the family—and wishes Addison well in her recovery.

"It's just a very sad and unfortunate thing, and we hope the best for her," Rudloe said.