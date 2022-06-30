Juvenile bitten by shark in Taylor County

KEATON BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — A juvenile was transported to a Tallahassee hospital Thursday following a shark attack.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, it along with the Taylor County Fire and Rescue, assisted a juvenile who was bitten by a shark while scalloping near Grassy Island in water approximately five feet deep.

The sheriff's office added the type of shark was not determined, but the length of the shark was around nine feet in length.

The sheriff's office says a family member jumped in the water and beat the shark until the juvenile was freed.

The juvenile was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.