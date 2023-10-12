FREE SMOKE ALARMS: See how you can get one in Gadsden County

The Gadsden County Fire Rescue Services is partnering with local fire departments to educate those on the importance of cooking and kitchen fire safety.

From October 10th through October 14th you can get a free smoke alarm installation appointment.

View the video for more information.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What do you know about fire prevention? What about while cooking your day-to-day meals? Need some tips? Gadsden County has you covered.

I’m Ashley Engle your Quincy neighborhood reporter. Gadsden County Fire Rescue Services is working with local fire departments to teach you the importance of kitchen fire safety.

Nationwide, fire departments respond to over 170,000 home fire caused by cooking.

From October 10th through October 14th you can learn how to prevent fires from happening in your home and make an escape plan where you live when a fire happens.

I met up with Quincy’s Assistant Fire Chief Tonnie Rollins. I asked him how most fires start. Unattended stoves during cooking and children playing with kitchen matches and the main causes.

“The faster you call 9-1-1 or the faster you react, or the amount of time that you have prior to the fire spreading then your chances of being safe is a lot better.”

If you are seeking fire prevention assistance, you can schedule a free smoke alarm installation appointment by calling or emailing the information that is on your screen now. In Quincy, im Ashley Engle, ABC 27.

