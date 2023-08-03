BIG MONEY: Gadsden County getting millions, see where it's going

Gadsden County received a $77 million grant to improve the quality of life for people in the community, including, The Boys and Girls Club of The Big Bend.

The Boys and Girls Club of The Big Bend's CEO Kacy Dennis says he wants to keep kids in The Big Bend and Gadsden County safe.

"Our goal is to serve more kids, it's a simple goal. We know that our program works. We know when kids are in The Boys and Girls Club they are safe" Dennis said.

That organization is getting $3.6 million from the grant toward their effort to help children in the area. Leaders say this grant is the most money ever given at one time to Gadsden County in 200 years.

Gadsden County Commissioner Kimblin NeSmith alongside other leaders worked with state leaders to secure the grant.

"It is a great day to be a Gadsden Countian" Comissioner NeSmith said.

Shawanna Moye who's been with The Boys and Girls Club for seven years says the money will go to good use.

"It's an amazing feeling, I mean its been a long time since we've been able to do s lot with the kids with limited resources" Moye said.

Right now, schools such as Stewart Street Elementary are where the Boys and Girls Club meet in Quincy. Moye said the money will help pay for a state of the art facility where kids can go in the Quincy area.

"We're working to secure the land, secure the facility, and get things rolling" Dennis said.

The Boys and Girls Club says that more is to come for the organization ranging from new activities and educational help for kids to be successful in the county.

Other projects that will be happening from this grant is $35 million going to a new PreK-8 grade school, $4.9 million going towards bridge construction, and $10 million will be going towards public transit. Community leaders like Dennis believe these improvements can benefit everyone.