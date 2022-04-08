Watch
NWS: Multiple tornadoes touched down in south Georgia Tuesday

Early, Miller, Mitchell counties impacted
MGN Online
Posted at 10:39 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 22:39:24-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Florida confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down during inclement weather Tuesday.

The NWS said Thursday night that it surveyed several areas of damage from storms on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, three tornadoes occurred in southwest Georgia: one at the Early County Miller County line, one southeast of Blakely in Early County and one in Mitchell County.

Damage observed by the surveyors indicates all three tornadoes were EF-1 in strength on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5 with EF-5 being the strongest in intensity.

