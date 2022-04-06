Tuesday's storm damage in local South Georgia communities

SOUTH GEORGIA (WTXL) — There are miles of damage spanning both Miller and Early counties in South Georgia from a possible tornado that rolled through just after 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. Most of the damage happened near Blakely, Damascus, and Centerville.

A tree destroyed the front of a home on Damascus Hilton Road in Hentown, which is south of Blakely, in Early County.

A few miles away from that home on Three Notch Road right near the Early and Miller County line, a barn was completely flattened.

Down the road another half a mile or so, people threw tarp over their house to cover the damage from the storm that also overturned farm equipment right across the street.

Julie Trawick is the daughter of the homeowners on Damascus Hilton Road and says nobody was home when that tree fell onto the house.

"There was a power line laying across the road and they said there was a tornado that touched down in this path and the top of a pine tree fell into the front part of my parents' house and there's a hole in the front and both of the upper bedrooms in the front they've got water in them. It's overwhelming, this can be fixed, everybody's safe, nobody got hurt, and I'm very blessed about that."

A Tornado Warning was issued in this area at the time of when this damage took place.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service based on spotter video of the storm and radar characteristics indicate this was a tornado on the ground.

They still have to come out and survey the damage, and based on that assessment, they'll be able to determine its strength and rating.

Due to more severe weather in the forecast Wednesday, the National Weather Service plans to conduct those surveys on Thursday.

In February 2021, Damascus, Georgia was impacted by an EF-2 Tornado. Estimated winds were around 130 miles per hour and 5 people were injured.